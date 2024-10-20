The Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi government has said that a major reason behind the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, especially in the Anand Vihar area, is the buses coming from the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday carried out an inspection at the Anand Vihar area, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has fallen to 454 at 8:30 am, classified as “severe.”

Highlighting the steps taken to control air pollution, the Chief Minister said that anti-pollution measures are being strictly deployed and teams have been formed for dust control measures.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi said, “Anti-pollution measures are being strictly deployed in Delhi. We have formed 99 teams who are carrying out dust control measures across Delhi. We have started the process of deploying more than 325 smog guns. PWD and MCD have deployed all their resources to combat pollution in Delhi. Anand Vihar, being on the border of Delhi and UP, is one such hotspot where the AQI is the highest.”

“I and Environment Minister Gopal Rai have personally visited the area to oversee all the pollution control measures… All roads in the area have been repaired to avoid any kind of dust. Encroachment removal drives have been carried out in congestion points,” she added.

CM Atishi further said the major reason behind poor air quality in the Anand Vihar area is the buses coming from Uttar Pradesh, and a discussion is needed with the UP government.

She also expressed concern over the Yamuna River’s rising pollution levels, saying, “We will talk to the UP government as well…The major cause of pollution in Anand Vihar is the buses coming from UP. Haryana and UP release their untreated effluents into the Yamuna.”

Environment Minister Gopal Rai also stressed the issue of buses coming from UP, while claiming that the smoke from those buses is “doubling the pollution” in Delhi. He further requested the UP government to conduct water sprinkling in the Kaushambi bus depot.

“The pollution level in Delhi is in the ‘poor’ category. But the pollution level in Anand Vihar has been at a very high level for the last 4-5 days…Anand Vihar is Delhi’s bus terminal and the Kaushambi bus terminal is right opposite to it. Diesel buses are coming here in huge numbers from Uttar Pradesh. The smoke from those buses is doubling the pollution in Delhi… I request the UP government to conduct water sprinkling in the Kaushambi bus depot… We can bring a solution with joint effort,” Rai told reporters.

On the pollution in Yamuna River, he said, “BJP creates a problem and then makes a video. Our job is to clean it. The cleaning is underway and we are preparing for the Chhath pooja… In Kalindi Kunj also, we will clean all the dirt coming from UP.”

Meanwhile, a layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Sunday morning, as air pollution has been on constant rise. The AQI at Dwarka, sector-8, has fallen to 311 at 8:30 am, marked under the ‘Very Poor’ category.

The AQI at ITO in the national capital stood at 232 at 8:30 am, marked under the ‘Poor’ category. Jahangirpuri has recorded AQI at the mark of 350 at 8:30 am, putting it under the ‘Very Poor’ category. The AQI has been recorded at 254 at Nehru Park and surrounding areas, marked under the ‘Poor’ category.

Notably, as per the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI, when marked under the ‘Severe’ category, can possibly affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases. AQI, when under the ‘Poor’ category, can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, whereas, when under the ‘Very Poor’ category, it can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

With the rise in pollution level, toxic foam has been evidently visible on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi for the last few days.

