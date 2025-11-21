Delhi Red Fort blast: Doctors turned terrorists met Syrian handler in Turkey in 2022, shaped the Jaish-e-Mohammed module at Al Falah university

The Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked terror module, which is under investigation in connection with the 10th November Red Fort blast, was working in coordination with some ‘foreign handlers’. According to a report by The Times of India, Red Fort bomber Umar un Nabi and his terror associates, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai and Dr Muzzafar Rather, met a Syrian handler in Turkiye in 2022 on the directions of their foreign handler named Ukasha. The investigation agencies are trying to find out why Nabi and the two terror accused met the Syrian terror operative and what transpired during the meeting.

As per the information provided by one of the accused to the investigators, Nabi, Ganai and Rather went to Turkey to meet Ukasha, who is believed to be based along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. However, the meeting with Ukasha did not happen, and Ukasha directed them to meet the Syrian terror handler instead.

To uncover the foreign roots of the terror network, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to interrogate four terror accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather (brother of Dr Muzzafar Rather), Dr Shaheen Saeed and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, arrested by the agency on Thursday (20th November). The TOI report says that Muzaffar Rather travelled to Afghanistan via the UAE and joined Al-Qaida. It is said that Nabi also wanted to travel to Afghanistan from Turkey, but Ukasha asked him to return to India to execute a “bigger” terror plan of Jaish-e-Mohammad. On Ukasha’s direction, Umar un Nabi returned to India and joined the Al Falah University and shaped the terror module. “Muzammil, Adeel and Umer were constantly in touch with three Pakistan-based handlers, Faisal, Hashim and Ukasha via Telegram, who would give them instructions, radicalisation material and bomb making videos,” an investigation officer was quoted as saying by the TOI.

Following the arrest of the four terror accused, the NIA said that all of them played a key role in the Red Fort blast and that they were plotting to carry out similar terrorist attacks throughout India. Two other terror accused, Amir Rashid Ali, a plumber from Pampore, and Jasir Bilal Wani, were arrested by the NIA earlier. The agency said that Amir helped in the purchase of the Hyundai i20 car, which was used in the Red Fort blast, and he was aware of the explosion plan. Umar un Nabi reportedly visited Pampore a week before purchasing the car to arrange money and then returned to Haryana with Amir. After staying with Nabi for about a week, Amir Rashid Ali purchased the car in his name and returned to Pampore days before the explosion.

Terror accused Jasir Bilal Wani provided technical support to the terror module. He modified drones into rockets for use in terror attacks. All the accused arrested in connection with the terror module were earlier in the custody of the J&K police.