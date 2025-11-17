Delhi Red Fort terror attack: NIA apprehends Amir Rashid Ali from Pampore, accused owned the car used in the blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri assistant of Red fort bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi in its first arrest in the Delhi bomb investigation. According to the agency, Amir Rashid Ali was the registered owner of the Hyundai i20 that was used in the assault. A few hours after the explosion, he was taken into custody by the Jammu & Kashmir police from his Pampore residence.

A spokesperson informed, “The arrested person has been identified as Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the Hyundai i20 involved in the attack was registered. He was arrested from Delhi (where he was brought for questioning) by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from the Delhi Police.”

“Investigations has revealed that Ali, a resident of Samboora, Pampore, had conspired with the suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack,” the official added.

The officer conveyed, “Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast. NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad.”

“The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case. NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast on 10th November,” the spokesperson mentioned and further disclosed, “Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, J&K Police, Haryana Police, UP Police and various sister agencies, NIA is continuing its investigation across states. It is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case.”

Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was driving when the car blew up close to the Red Fort was referred to as a “suicide bomber” for the first time by the investigation team which killed at elast 10 people and wounded 32 others. Investigators are looking into whether ammonium nitrate and the incredibly potent explosive known as “Mother of Satan,” triacetone triperoxide (TATP), were used in the Delhi explosion.

Another vehicle that belonged to Umar has also been seized by the anti-terror agency. The NIA has already questioned 73 witnesses in the inquiry, including people who were hurt in the explosion, and the car is being investigated for evidence. Three 9mm rounds were found at the explosion site in the interim.

Investigators have described the Delhi explosion as a sophisticated “white-collar” terror outfit led by a gang of doctors who were recently apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The Delhi explosion was previously described as a “heinous terror incident” by the centre.

Kashmiri doctor Dr Mohammad Umar un Nabi exploded his Hyundai i20 at one of Delhi’s most popular tourist spots. He had reacted in panic after members of the terror group were captured along with 2900 kilogrammes of explosives, assault rifles and other ammunition. Other Kashmiri doctors, Adil Ahmed Rather, Muzammil Shakeel (Musaib Ganaie) and Mohammad Arif have been nabbed by the authorities, according to earlier reports.

Dr Shaheen Saeed from Lucknow was also arrested in relation to the case. She was given the responsibility of establishing the JeM women’s wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat’s base in India and recruiting new members by Masood Azhar’s sister, Sadia Azhar.