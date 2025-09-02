On 2nd September, Delhi High Court rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and seven others accused in the larger conspiracy case in the north-east anti-Hindu Delhi Riots of 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The Bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur dismissed all appeals. The trial court is yet to frame charges in the case.

The accused, including Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa Ur Rehman and Khalid Saifi, argued that delay in the trial has caused prolonged incarceration. Defence counsels argued that Khalid’s participation in WhatsApp groups was limited and non-criminal. They also claimed that his speeches were rooted in Gandhian principles. On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta countered that Khalid and Imam were involved in a conspiracy to divide the nation on religious lines, which disqualified them from bail.