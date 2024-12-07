Delhi: Scrap worker succumbs to stab injuries after altercation over unflushed toilet

A violent altercation over an unflushed common toilet in Delhi’s Govindpuri area led to the death of an 18-year-old scrap worker who succumbed to his injuries following multiple stab wounds.

The altercation involved two brothers, Sudheer and his 22-year-old sibling Prem, along with their friend Sagar, and another family residing on the building’s first floor — Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their three sons: Sanjay (20), Rahul (18), and a minor boy.

According to neighbour Sagar Malik, the victims were attacked with rods and knives. He stated that Bhikam’s family had contacted the police, claiming their mother had been assaulted.

Early Saturday morning, Sudheer was taken to the hospital with stab injuries to his chest, head, and face but succumbed during treatment. Prem is still receiving medical care, while Sagar has been discharged.

Authorities have registered a case of murder, and Bhikam Singh and his family have been detained for investigation.