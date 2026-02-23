On 22nd February, several students who are member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), were brutally attacked at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. Disturbing videos of the incident and victims have surfaced on social media.

According to media reports, ABVP stated that the attack was a pre-planned assault by Left-backed groups inside the campus. Several students were seriously injured after masked mobs armed with sticks, iron rods and stones stormed student spaces and targeted those present.

ABVP leaders said that what unfolded was not a spontaneous clash but a co-ordinated attack carried out by the Left-backed group while taking advantage of the night.

Students attacked inside study rooms

In a statement, ABVP’s JNUSU Joint Secretary Vaibhav Meena stated that for the past 7-8 days, Left wing groups had been running an aggressive strike on campus. On Sunday night, a mob of nearly 300-400 masked individuals entered different schools and forcibly cleared study rooms.

Students who were quietly preparing in libraries and reading halls were reportedly chased away. Meena added that one student, Vijay, was surrounded by a mob of 100-150 people and brutally assaulted in what he described as a mob lynching attempt. He criticised the presence of security personnel and police, alleging inaction despite the scale of violence.

‘Blinded with fire extinguisher powder’

One of the most shocking incidents took place inside the School of Social Sciences. Biotechnology student Pratik Bhardwaj was reportedly ambushed by Leftist activists. ABVP stated that fire extinguisher powder was thrown into his eyes to temporarily blind him before he was beaten mercilessly.

There are also allegations that a cylinder was opened and used during the assault, raising serious questions about the intent and planning behind the attack. Pratik was admitted to hospital and is said to be in a serious condition.

JNU Media Convenor of ABVP Vijay Jaiswal described the episode as “pre planned”, alleging that masked protesters specifically targeted ABVP workers and students. He demanded immediate administrative action against those involved.

Protest over VC remarks fuels tensions

The violence took place following a “Samta Jaloos” taken out by JNU Students’ Union demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over her alleged remarks on UGC equity regulations.

Student leaders opposing the Vice Chancellor have accused her of making objectionable comments regarding a particular section of society. Ex-office bearers who were rusticated have also continued their protest on campus.

However, ABVP rejected attempts to link the attack to administrative issues and instead accused Left backed organisations of using the protest as a pretext to unleash violence and intimidate students.

Was the violence premeditated?

The events of 22 February night do not appear to be an isolated or spontaneous outburst. For the past several days, an atmosphere of hostility had been steadily building inside the JNU campus. Multiple programmes and mobilisation drives had indicated rising tensions.

Earlier this week, anti-Brahmin slogans were openly raised during a so called warning rally. Abusive slogans were also heard against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister. The pattern of escalation raises serious questions about whether the midnight assault was part of a larger, deliberate build up rather than an accidental clash.

Police criticised for inaction

Following the incident, ABVP took on social media demanding strict action and immediate arrests. The organisation termed the episode a “night of terror” and questioned how such large-scale violence could take place inside a central university in the national capital.

Heavy police deployment has since been reported across campus.