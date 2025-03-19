‘If you want to demolish Aurangzeb’s tomb, you must be prepared for a backlash’: Rajdeep Sardesai justifies Nagpur violence

India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on Tuesday appeared to justify violence that swept Nagpur where Muslim mobs went on a rampage, indulging in arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting.

“To unleash a hate-filled narrative where you want to go and demolish Aurangzeb’s tomb, you must be prepared for some reaction and a backlash,” Rajdeep Sardesai says in a snippet that has since gone viral on the internet.

The justification from Sardesai came a day after Islamist mobs went on a rampage in Nagpur, leaving torched vehicles, vandalised properties, and heaps of stones littered on roads in their wake.

Tensions prevailed in the city of Nagpur after violent clashes between Muslim mobs and Hindu Groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Sambhaji Nagar. According to the reports, unrest gripped the city over unverified rumours of the Quran burning during a protest against Aurangzeb’s tomb.

As many as 15 police officials and 5 civilians were injured in the violence as unruly mobs pelted stones, vandalised public property, and torched vehicles. Section 144 was imposed in the violence-hit region as a measure to bring the situation under control.

The violence initially erupted in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas and later spread to Kotwali and Mahal areas, and subsequently to Hansapuri.