Dharmasthala mass burial case: Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ arrested for giving false evidence after the allegations against the Hindu religious town fall apart

The so-called mass burial at Dharmasthala in Karnataka has turned out to be a big hoax with the ‘whistleblowers’ giving false evidence and testimonies to make fake claims.

A former sanitation worker employed by the Lord Manjunatha shrine in Dharmasthala had said that he was forced to bury dead bodies of women and minor girls in Dharmasthala. He also submitted a skull as evidence for the same. The skull turned out to be of a man who died 30 years ago.

Now the alleged whistleblower has been arrested over the charges of perjury and submitting false evidence. He will be produced before the magistrate this evening. Before that, he has been taken to a local hospital for a medical check-up.

Earlier, a woman had accepted she gave fake testimony about her missing daughter after being told to do so by ‘activists’ and she never had a daughter by that name.