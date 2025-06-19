Donald Trump finally stops taking credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire, says “they decided”

Ever since India agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, US President Donald Trump has been telling anyone who bothers to listen to him that he made India and Pakistan agree to the ceasefire. He repeatedly said that used trade to get both the countries agree to it.

Now, a day after PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with him and told the US President clearly that US had no role in it, Donald Trump has said that the two countries agreed to a ceasefire on their own.

The US President said, “Two very smart leaders of India and Pakistan decided not to continue a war that could have turned nuclear.”

“Those are two nuclear powers, big ones, big, big nuclear powers, and they decided that”, Donald Trump said.