Donald Trump invites Prime Minister Modi to a US visit on his way back from G7 summit, PM Modi declines

On Wednesday, June 18 (India Time), Indian Prime Minister PM Modi had a 35 minutes long phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. The two world leaders were earlier scheduled to meet at the sides of the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada, but Trump had to rush back to Washington amid Israel-Iran conflict.

During their conversation, PM Modi clarified that no topics related to trade were discussed in connection with Operation Sindoor. He also reiterated that India has never accepted third-party mediation and will not accept such mediation in the future.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that Prime Minister @narendramodi had a telephonic conversation with US President #DonaldTrump, which lasted approximately 35 minutes. During the discussion, PM Modi briefed President Trump about Operation Sindoor. PM Modi clarified that… pic.twitter.com/1RuPVc778V — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 18, 2025

Donald Trump also invited PM Modi to visit USA on his way back from the G7 summit. However, the Indian Prime Minister declined the offer. “Due to a pre-existing schedule, PM Modi was unable to accept the invitation”, shared Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.