Donald Trump says he doesn’t want Tim Cook’s Apple Inc. to build in India; ‘India can take care of themselves’ 



US President Donald Trump has stated that he doesn’t approve of Apple Inc investing a lot in India in manufacturing facilities. In a media interaction during his Doha visit, Trump was seen saying, “I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with $500 billion but now I hear you are building all over India. I don’t want you building in India.”

Not interested in you building in India, they can take care of themselves says US President Donald Trump To Apple CEO Tim Cook



He added, “You(Apple) want to build in India, if you want to take care of India. India is one of the highest-tariff nations, it is very hard to sell in India. And they have offered us a deal where there is literally no tariff. So from the highest tariff, we are going to almost no tariff. So I said to Tim, we put up with all the plants you built in China for years, but we are not interested in you building in India can take care of themselves very well.”