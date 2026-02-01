Suspended Congress leader Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday, 31st January, announced that she has quit the party, saying she no longer sees any “promising leader” being heard within the organisation. She announced social media platform X, marking yet another blow to the Punjab Congress at a time when the party is already struggling to regain ground in the state.

Her decision to leave the party comes just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dera Ballan in Jalandhar, adding a political edge to the timing of her announcement.

Attack on Punjab Congress chief

In her posts, Dr Sidhu launched a sharp attack on Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Raja Warring. She accused him of being ineffective and corrupt, and said that he was working hand in glove with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to weaken and destroy the Congress from within.

She claimed that instead of strengthening the party, Warring was focused on settling scores and sidelining leaders who supported her husband, former state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Praise for PM Modi, cryptic political message

In a separate post, Dr Sidhu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a move that immediately drew attention in political circles. In a cryptic message, she wrote, “Why is it that when the head of our country comes to give something to our state, all political thieves come together at one platform to disrupt his homecoming. We should be very clear that he has earned that position and power to give us something great for our state. Be grateful.”

CM, PUNJAB JI , When MODI JI was CM GUJARAT and Congress was in the centre he won thrice with clear majority because he held himself accountable to every citizen of Gujarat and submitted utilisation certificates for all departments because only then you can take as much money as… — Dr Navjot Sidhu (@NavjotSidh42212) January 31, 2026

The post has sparked speculation about where the Sidhu family may be headed politically, especially since Navjot Singh Sidhu himself has stayed away from active politics for some time now.

Background to her suspension

Dr Sidhu was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress after she made controversial remarks claiming that “a briefcase full of Rs 500 crore” was required to become Chief Minister of Punjab, something she said her husband could not afford. She had also alleged that five Congress leaders aspiring to become CM were pulling the party down.

While the suspension letter signed by Raja Warring did not mention specific reasons, party sources said the leadership was upset over her repeated attacks on senior Congress leaders during the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

Explosive allegations against party leadership

In her long post, Dr Sidhu accused Warring of selectively targeting her while protecting other senior leaders. She wrote, “Raja Warring, the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever… I have enough proof to destroy you, but I am not interested because I myself have quit Congress, where no promising leader is heard.”

RAJA WARRING, The most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by co partening with CM to destroy Congress. You have sold the party for petty gains with a understanding with AAP. You had a suspension letter ready for me but what about nearly 12… — Dr Navjot Sidhu (@NavjotSidh42212) January 31, 2026

She further questioned why leaders like “ASHU, CHANNI, BHATTAL ji, Dr Gandhi ji” were not acted against, accusing Warring of turning the party into a “laughing stock” and focusing more on internal fights than winning elections.

With her exit, the Congress faces yet another internal crisis in Punjab, even as questions grow louder about the future political role of Navjot Singh Sidhu.