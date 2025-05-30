Dreaded Naxal leader Hidma flees from Chhattisgarh, gets arrested in Odisha with AK-47 rifle and ammunition

Dreaded Maoist leader Kunjam Hidma has been arrested by the Odisha police in a special operation on Thursday, May 29. As per reports, Koraput SP Rohit Verma informed the media that the district police had received a tip-off that wanted Left-wing terrorist Hindma had been hiding in the area after escaping from Chhattisgarh due to the ongoing anti-Naxal operations there.

A team of district police, along with District Voluntary Force (DVF), launched a joint operation to nab Hidma, who carries a bounty od Rs 4 lakhs on his head. The team, led by Jeypore SDPO Partha Kashyap, launched a combing operation in the Petguda forest area under Boipariguda on Thursday. Kunjam Hidma, alias Mohan (33), originally from the Janaguda village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, was wanted in Koraput, Odisha, for multiple crimes over the years.

Hidma fired on the cops during the operation, but was eventually captured. One AK-47 rifle, 35 rounds of ammunition, 117 electric and non-electric detonators, walkie-talkies, gunpowder, and Maoist literature has been seized from Hidma’s possession.

Since 2007, Hidma has been involved in multiple Naxal attacks against the security forces in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.