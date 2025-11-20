The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet) against Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and husband of Priyanka Gandhi, in a money laundering case involving UK-based fugitive defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

According to reports, the chargesheet was submitted before a special court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Complex.

Vadra’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was recorded by the agency in July 2025. However, he was reportedly evasive in answering questions on his alleged financial association with Sanjay Bhandari and his family members.

The case stems from allegations of financial irregularities linked to Bhandari, who is wanted in India on charges of money laundering and tax evasion related to defence deals. Bhandari, an arms middleman, fled India in 2016 and is currently fighting extradition from the United Kingdom. The ED probe involves properties and transactions connected to Bhandari’s business dealings, with claims that Vadra benefited from or was involved in properties abroad tied to the fugitive.

The investigation into Sanjay Bhandari gained momentum after his extradition proceedings began in the UK, and he faces charges under the PMLA and for violations of the Income Tax Act. Bhandari is accused of routing kickbacks from defence contracts during the UPA government, including alleged commissions from deals involving aircraft upgrades.

In 2022–2023, the ED had conducted raids on premises linked to Vadra as part of this probe, questioning his alleged role in the renovation and acquisition of two London properties reportedly owned by Bhandari. The properties were allegedly bought by Vadra and it was Bhandari who funded it. The ED treats them as proceeds of crime related to a money laundering case registered in 2016.

ED alleges that Vadra lived in on of the properties on a few occasions during his London visits.

Bhandari was also red flagged by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and a probe was initiated against him by the CBI for allegedly being the kingpin of a scandal where he was importing cars by avoiding customs duty.