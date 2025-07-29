On 28th July, a 68-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Telecom Layout, Kodigehalli. The incident took place at around 3 AM, sparking fear and outrage among local residents. Authorities, instead of finding a solution to the stray dog menace, attempted to shift blame to the deceased elderly man by suggesting that he was mentally unstable. Authorities further claimed that he reportedly had a habit of roaming at odd hours.

According to the authorities, he was roaming the streets wrapped in a blanket, which could have aggravated the dogs, leading to the attack. Following the fatal incident, 15 stray dogs were captured by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and shifted to a facility in Yelahanka for observation. However, citing Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, the BBMP refused to remove the dogs permanently from the locality.

Locals demanding action have been told that relocating dogs is not permitted, despite rising attacks and growing public fear.

