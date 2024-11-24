Elon Musk hails Indian electoral system, slams California for still ‘counting votes’ for US Presidential elections

On Saturday (23rd November), American billionaire Elon Musk hailed the robustness of the Indian electoral system and slammed the United States for lagging behind in counting votes.

While reacting to a tweet about the integrity of Indian elections, Musk stated, “India counted 640 million votes in 1 day.”

He further added, “California is still counting votes (for the Presidential elections).”

It must be mentioned that the Associated Press called the US Presidential election on 6th November and declared Donald Trump the new President-elect.

Despite 18 days since the election, the process of counting is still in process in California.

India uses Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) while the United States employs ballots to conduct elections.