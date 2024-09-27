Elvish Yadav’s properties worth Rs 52.49 lakhs attached by ED

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav worth Rs 52.49 lakhs under the provisions of PMLA in connection with the Wildlife Act case against him. Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya were booked for using snakes of protected species in one of their music videos on 30 March 2024.

ED has informed that the attached properties are in the form of agriculture land in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and bank balances belonging to Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria, Elvish Yadav, and Sky Digital India Pvt. Ltd.