Saturday, March 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsGururgram Police books Elvish Yadav and Fazilpuriya for illegally using snakes in music video...
CrimeEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Gururgram Police books Elvish Yadav and Fazilpuriya for illegally using snakes in music video ‘32 Bore’, action taken on court order

SHO of Badshahpur police station said, "We have received an order from the court that an FIR should be registered against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya under section 156(3).

OpIndia Staff
10

On Saturday (30th March), Gurupram Police stated that it has filed a case against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya for using prohibited snakes and abusive language during the shooting of the song 32 Bore. The case has been registered at the Badshahpur Police Station, Gurugram under Section 294 of IPC (Obscene acts or songs). 

SHO of Badshahpur police station, Satish Deshwal stated that the case has been registered following a court order under Section 156(3). 

Deshwal said, “We have received an order from the court that an FIR should be registered against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya under section 156(3). An FIR has been registered under sections of the IPC, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Wildlife Protection Act…” 

The officer added that a notice will be sent to them and their statements will be recorded. 

He added, “We will verify the record and a notice will be sent to them (Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya) after further investigation. The complainant has provided a link (of video) in the FIR, after the joint investigation of the complainant party, all the evidence will be collected.”

Notably, in the music video 32 Bore, several reptiles, including multiple snakes and large lizards, are used.

Earlier this month on 17th March, Noida Police arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav in connection with a snake venom case. Later on 23rd March, the Gurugram court granted him bail.

The FIR against Yadav was filed on complaint of a functionary of Menaka Gandhi’s NGO People For Animals. 

Yadav was linked to a case in November last year involving the supply and ingestion of snake venom at a Noida rave party. The Drugs Department, the Forest Department, and the Noida Police jointly busted the event and arrested five people identified as Jaikaran, Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, and Ravinath. Some unmanned individuals are also named in the report.

The Noida police had recovered 9 snakes, including 5 cobras from the accused men. The reptiles were reportedly caught from different places and their venom was sold at exorbitant prices.

The Noida police filed an FIR against the social media influencer after his involvement came to light when they questioned the five arrested culprits.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi court refuses bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, says he not only funded the Delhi riots but also participated in it

ANI -

Love Jihad in Rajasthan: Imran traps a Hindu woman under false pretences, later abducts and gang-rapes her with Anwar and a Muslim cleric

OpIndia Staff -

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections: 10 BJP candidates including CM Pema Khandu elected unopposed after 4 opposition candidates withdraw nominations

OpIndia Staff -

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot for 5 hours in liquor policy scam case, confirms that middleman Vijay Nair lived in his official bungalow

OpIndia Staff -

Congress got crores in cash, claims of ‘tax terrorism’ misleading and unfounded: Report

OpIndia Staff -

‘Least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’: Saina Nehwal slams Congress leader for his sexist ‘kitchen’ jibe at BJP...

OpIndia Staff -

Netherlands: Hostage crisis in a nightclub in Ede town ends peacefully after arrest of suspect, terror angle ruled out

OpIndia Staff -

Tauseef Ali Farooqui, IIT Guwahati student who pledged allegiance to ISIS, was engaging with ‘Islamist’ ideas for several years through dark web

OpIndia Staff -

‘Calling spouse ‘bhoot’, ‘pisach’ does not tantamount to cruelty’: Patna HC sets aside husband’s conviction in dowry harassment case

OpIndia Staff -

Chinese funding case: Delhi Police files over 8,000-page chargesheet against NewsClick and founder Prabir Purkayastha, supplementary chargesheet to be filed soon

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com