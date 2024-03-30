On Saturday (30th March), Gurupram Police stated that it has filed a case against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya for using prohibited snakes and abusive language during the shooting of the song 32 Bore. The case has been registered at the Badshahpur Police Station, Gurugram under Section 294 of IPC (Obscene acts or songs).

A case has been registered today against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya for illegally using snakes and using abusive language during the shooting of the song 32 Bore by Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya. Case registered… — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

SHO of Badshahpur police station, Satish Deshwal stated that the case has been registered following a court order under Section 156(3).

Deshwal said, “We have received an order from the court that an FIR should be registered against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya under section 156(3). An FIR has been registered under sections of the IPC, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Wildlife Protection Act…”

#WATCH | Gurugram: Satish Deshwal, SHO of Badshahpur police station, says, "We have received an order from the court that an FIR should be registered against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya under section 156(3). An FIR has been registered under sections of the IPC, Prevention… pic.twitter.com/zxKugVpeY8 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

The officer added that a notice will be sent to them and their statements will be recorded.

He added, “We will verify the record and a notice will be sent to them (Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya) after further investigation. The complainant has provided a link (of video) in the FIR, after the joint investigation of the complainant party, all the evidence will be collected.”

Notably, in the music video 32 Bore, several reptiles, including multiple snakes and large lizards, are used.

Earlier this month on 17th March, Noida Police arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav in connection with a snake venom case. Later on 23rd March, the Gurugram court granted him bail.

The FIR against Yadav was filed on complaint of a functionary of Menaka Gandhi’s NGO People For Animals.

Yadav was linked to a case in November last year involving the supply and ingestion of snake venom at a Noida rave party. The Drugs Department, the Forest Department, and the Noida Police jointly busted the event and arrested five people identified as Jaikaran, Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, and Ravinath. Some unmanned individuals are also named in the report.

The Noida police had recovered 9 snakes, including 5 cobras from the accused men. The reptiles were reportedly caught from different places and their venom was sold at exorbitant prices.

The Noida police filed an FIR against the social media influencer after his involvement came to light when they questioned the five arrested culprits.