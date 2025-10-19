Responding to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s accusations of having an “agenda” over her complaints of bad roads and garbage collection system in Bengaluru, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Sunday (18th October) that her only “agenda” is to have clean and restored roads. “…I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP & JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear clean up and restore roads,” said Shaw in a post on X.

Shaw’s remarks came after DK Shivakumar targeted her for calling out the Congress government in Karnataka for the lack of cleanliness and broken roads in the state. Instead of addressing the infrastructural problem pointed out by Shaw, Shivakumar launched a personal attack on her and accused her of having an agenda with the BJP against his party’s government. “They have some personal agenda with them. Why didn’t they open their mouth during the BJP regime?” questioned the Deputy Chief Minister.

A public spat started between Shaw and Shivakumar after Shaw highlighted the crumbling infrastructure of Bengaluru and the lack of a garbage management system in the city, on X, after an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park questioned the state of the city’s roads and sanitation. Her post received immense support from a lot of people on social media, who agreed with her.

“I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?” she posted on X on 13th October.

Voicing a similar opinion on the poor infrastructure and garbage management, Padma Shri awardee and former Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohandas Pai, said that this was a result of the bad governance of the state government.

Shaw’s statement irked Shivakumar, who evaded his government’s responsibility of developing the infrastructure in the state and maintaining cleanliness by asking Shaw to develop the roads.

“Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has not spoken to me. But I will invite her for discussion & whatever the complaints, let her give it in writing. If she wants to develop roads, ready to hand over them for development: K’taka DyCM DK Shivakumar responding to Shaw’s recent tweets,” Shivakumar said on Saturday (18th October), while leading his “Bengaluru Nadige” walk in KR Puram.