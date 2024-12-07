Ex-Diplomat, Former IB Chief among those who slam Bangladesh’s Yunus Govt for attacks on Hindus in the country

Former director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Rajiv Jain, a number of retired bureaucrats, including ex-diplomat Veena Sikri, condemned the Bangladeshi interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, for its inaction against attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The civil society group will hold a symbolic protest march to the Bangladesh embassy in Delhi on December 10 to register their protest.

The group called the current situation the worst-ever attacks on Hindu and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Notably, following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as PM, and installation of interim PM Muhammad Yunus government, Bangladesh has seen a sudden spike in violence against Hindus in the country. Hindu temples are being regularly attacked, and Hindus have been forced to live in fear.