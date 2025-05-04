External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shows the mirror to Europe, says ‘we want partners, not preachers’

On Sunday (4th May), External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar showed the mirror to the European nations who like to preach developing nations like India but not practice what they preach.

“Look, when we look out at the world, we look for partners. We don’t look for preachers, particularly preachers who don’t practice at home what they preach abroad,” he emphasised.

“And I think some of Europe is still struggling with that problem. Some of it is changing…Europe, I think, has entered a certain zone of reality check. Now, whether they are able to step up to it or not, it is something we will have to see,” S Jaishankar pointed out.

The EAM highlighted, “But from our point of view, if we are to develop a partnership, there has to be some understanding, there has to be some sensitivity, there has to be a mutuality of interest, and there has to be a realization of how the world works.”

“And I think these are all work in progress to differing degrees with different parts of Europe. So, some have moved further, some a little bit less,” S Jaishankar concluded.