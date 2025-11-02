A horrific knife attack on a train travelling through Cambridgeshire in UK has left ten people in hospital, with nine of them believed to be in critical condition. The violent incident took place on Sunday, 2nd November, service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

According to the media reports, at least nine people suffered life-threatening injuries, and a total of 10 people had to be hospitalised due to the Huntingdon stabbing attack.

The police in Cambridgeshire say two people have been arrested in connection with the attack. The officers and emergency teams rushed to Huntingdon station where the train had stopped after declaring the incident a “major incident.” Counter-terrorism officers have also joined the investigation, though officials haven’t yet confirmed the motive behind the attack.

The identities of the two people who have been arrested have not yet been released, and also those who suffered injuries have not yet been identified.

British Transport Police have confirmed to the BBC that those responding to a mass stabbing on a train near Huntingdon at one point declared “Plato”, which is the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

Political leaders condemn the attack

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “deeply concerning,” saying his thoughts were with all those affected and thanking the emergency services for their swift response. “Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police,” he wrote on X.

Paul Bristow, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said he had heard reports of “horrendous scenes” on the train. Local police urged residents to stay calm and avoid the area while investigations continue.

Several MPs also condemned the attack, calling the events in Huntingdon “horrifying.” Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp and Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake both expressed sympathy for the victims and called for a full government update on the case.

London North Eastern Railway, or LNER, which operates the East Coast Mainline services in the U.K., confirmed the incident had happened on one of its trains and urged passengers not to travel because of “major disruption.”

Knife crime is on the rise in the UK

The attack comes amid growing concern over rising knife crime in England and Wales. Official data show that knife-related offences have steadily increased since 2011. Over the past year, 60,000 knives have been seized or surrendered as part of the government’s crackdown on knife violence.

Authorities say carrying a knife in public can result in up to four years in prison, but the frequency of such violent incidents, including last month’s fatal stabbing at a Manchester synagogue, has prompted fresh calls for stronger action and public awareness campaigns.