Families in India should have three children to ensure that population is controlled and remains sufficient: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said families should have three children to maintain balance in population. He said that while controlling population growth is important, it is also important to maintain sufficient population.

Therefore, there should be three children, but it should not be much more than three, to ensure proper raising of children, he said. He added that everyone should accept this. He said, “India’s policy on population suggests 2.1 children, which means three children in a family. Every citizen should see that there should be three children in their family.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "India's policy on population suggests 2.1 children, which means three children in a family. Every citizen should see that there should be three children in his/her family…"

Mohan Bhagwat further said, “Population is both an asset and a potential burden. It needs to be managed carefully, which is why population policies are recommended. Ideally, families should have three children, but not more.”

Mohan Bhagwat said that population growth has declined for everyone. It declined for Hindus more and didn’t decline much for others, therefore it seemed that population was increasing for others, but the growth has declined for everyone, he said.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "Population is both an asset and a potential burden. It needs to be managed carefully, which is why population policies are recommended. Ideally, families should have three children, but not more. This helps maintain balance and ensures proper…"

Therefore, number of children should not be less than three, should go beyond three, and the new generation should be prepared for it, he said. Bhagwat added that for those who can, they can do it even now.