Federation of Indian Pilots sends notice to Wall Street Journal, seeks apology for its defamatory coverage of Air India crash report

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has sent a legal notice to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters over their coverage of the Air India crash report. The pilot body has sought an apology from the media outlets for what they described as defamatory and baseless coverage of the report.

Wall Street Journal had tried to put the blame on the pilots of the blame. Citing unnamed sources, WSJ reported that early assessment of evidence suggested the captain deliberately turned off the fuel switches. Reuters also echoed the same line in its story.

FIP President Captain CS Randhawa said, “Nowhere in the report has it been mentioned that the fuel control switch was turned off due to the pilot’s mistake. They have not read the report properly, and we will take action.”

The body seeks an apology along with a full correction in the reports of WSJ and Reuters.