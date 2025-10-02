Union Finance Ministry has ordered an inquiry into allegations of harassment by customs officials made by Wintrac Inc. Responding the company’s statement announcing that they are stopping all import/export activities in India due to relentless harassment by Customs officials in Chennai, the ministry issued a statement saying that Department of Revenue under the Finance Ministry has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue.

The ministry said, “A Senior Officer from DoR has been deputed to conduct a detailed factual enquiry, hearing the parties concerned, officials and thoroughly examining all relevant documentary evidence.”

The finance ministry in its statement issued on X stated, “In recent years, the Government has implemented a series of taxpayer-friendly initiatives such as the adoption of the Taxpayer Charter, the introduction of faceless customs procedures, and the establishment of appellate bodies for dispute resolution — with the objective of enhancing transparency and promoting ease of doing business. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness, and the Government is committed to taking appropriate and expeditious action in accordance with the law. It is reiterated that the Government is committed to enhancing ease of doing business.”

Wintrac Inc, a global trading company funded by entrepreneur Prawin Ganeshan, which imports various merchandise including personal massagers, said in a statement on X, “From October 1, 2025, our company will cease import/export activities in India.”

The company said, “For the past 45 days, Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us. After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India. We deeply thank everyone who has supported us during these difficult times.”

They further said, “This difficult decision comes after repeated and unjustified harassment by officials at Chennai Customs over the past 45 days.”

Wintrac stated, “Earlier this year, when we exposed instances of bribery, we faced retaliatory actions that have severely impacted our ability to conduct business. Despite our best efforts, the sustained pressure has made it impossible to continue operations.”

The company also changed its bio on X to “Exposed bribery @ Chennai Customs, Faced revenge. Lost business. Corruption won this battle, they can destroy our business, not our voice.”

After the company’s statement, a large number of netizens involved in export-import trade shared similar experiences on social media, accusing customs officials of corruption and harassment.