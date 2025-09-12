FIR against AAP leader’s son Arpit Sharma over video seeking Nepal-like protests in India 

The police in UP’s Bulandshahr have registered an FIR against one Arpit Sharma over a social media post where he had sought Nepal-like protests in India.

#WATCH | Bulandshahr | SP city, Shankar Prasad says, "Under the Bulandshahr police station limits, a person named Arpit Sharma posted inflammatory statements on 'X', taking reference to the protests in Nepal, which pose a threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the… pic.twitter.com/Ih4zaUQELu — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

SP city, Shankar Prasad has stated, “Under the Bulandshahr police station limits, a person named Arpit Sharma posted inflammatory statements on ‘X’, taking reference to the protests in Nepal, which pose a threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Taking cognisance of this post, an FIR has been registered under sections of the BNS. The accused is presently in England and an investigation is underway…His ‘X’ profile is being analysed by the social media cell”

Arpit Sharma is reportedly the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vikas Sharma. Vikas Sharma had contested the UP assembly eelctions with an AAP ticket and lost his deposits.

Arpit Sharma had defended his video seeking Nepal-like protests in India, clarifying that he meant only peaceful protests and not violence. However, he later deleted the video.