Uttarakhand: Police recovers 161 gelatin sticks near school in Almora, averts major security threat

In Uttarakhand’s Almora district, 161 gelatin sticks were found near a government school, sparking a major security alert and investigation. The recovery was made on Thursday (20th November) evening, when the principal of the Government Higher Secondary School in Dabra village informed the police that children playing outside had spotted certain suspicious objects in the bushes.

Authorities in Uttarakhand recovered 161 gelatin sticks near a school in Almora, prompting a major security scare and a police investigation… pic.twitter.com/cljKxSm5g5 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) November 23, 2025

The police quickly sealed off the area, and bomb disposal and dog squad teams carried out a thorough search, safely seizing the explosives and collecting samples from the site.

Almora Senior Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha confirmed that an FIR has been registered against unknown individuals under the Indian Explosives Act. He urged the public to avoid rumours and assured that verified information would be shared as the investigation continues. Police have formed four teams to find out who placed the gelatin sticks near the school and why.

Officials said gelatin sticks are commonly used for blasting rocks in road construction work. Although this might be a possible reason, the fact that such a large quantity was found so close to a school has raised concern among authorities, leading to heightened security in the area.

This incident comes at a time when security agencies across India remain on high alert following recent terror-related events, including the devastating Red Fort blast in Delhi on 10th November. That attack, which killed 13 people, involved explosives and was linked to a network that included several professionals, such as doctors, who were arrested in connection with the case.

Just days before the blast, nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives were seized near Al Falah University in Faridabad, deepening the security concerns nationwide.

The police are still investigating to find out the origin and destination of the explosives near the school, as well as working hard to ensure public safety and prevent any kind of threat in the region.