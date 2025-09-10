George Soros-backed V-Dem Institute’s 2025 Democracy Report had ranked Nepal much higher than India, as an ‘Electoral Democracy’

As Nepal gets thrown into chaos and anarchy after the Gen Z protests and PM Oli’s resignation, there have been incidents of rampant and wanton violence and the nation looks at an uncertain future.

In light of the constant news of violence and vandalism from Nepal, the Soros-backed V-Dem Institute’s 2025 Democracy Report is being discussed by many. The V-Dem Institute ranks countries around the world for their democratic status, so it claims.

Nepal, listed as ‘Electoral Democracy’, ranks way higher than India, listed as ‘Electoral Autocracy’. pic.twitter.com/DybRbaGXAP — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) September 9, 2025

In the 2025 report of the V-Dem Institute, Nepal was ranked way above India. Nepal was ranked among ‘Level-2’ nations, under ‘Electoral Democracies’, along with Maldives, Panama, South Korea and Brazil, among other nations.

India was ranked way below, in the ‘Level-3’ nations, which the V-Dem Institute calls ‘Electoral Autocracies’.

It is notable here that the V-Dem report is often used by the so-called ‘progressive’ Leftist media and politicians to attack the Modi government and call it ‘undemocratic’.

As Nepal descends into chaos, the V-Dem report is being cited by many as another example of misleading labelling that is a mark of Leftist ecosystems around the world.

“Such global rankings are deliberately created to manage media narratives and, more recently, to train AI. Sweden-based V-Dem Institute is no small place (check it out). It is supposed to be one of the leading democracy related think tanks in the world. However, as you can see, it is really a proxy for certain interests that use such ranking for their agenda”, author and a member of PM Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal, posted on X