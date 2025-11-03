Ghaziabad: Congress leader Salim Idrisi booked for morphing woman party leader’s photo using AI, sharing obscene image online

Police in Ghaziabad have registered an FIR against one Salim Idrisi, a resident of Loni, for allegedly morphing and circulating an obscene, AI-generated photograph of a local Congress woman leader on social media.

The case was registered late on the night of October 31, 2025, at the Ghaziabad Nagar Kotwali Police Station under Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2000, which pertains to the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form.

According to the FIR (No. 0454/2025), the complainant, Sonal Nagar, a former district-level office bearer of the Congress Party’s women’s wing, alleged that on October 25, 2025, around 6:41 PM, during a meeting organized by Congress functionary Ajay Sharma, the accused Salim Idrisi, along with Ajay Sharma and Munna Babu, circulated her morphed photograph with malicious intent.

In her written complaint, Sonal stated that the accused used an AI application to tamper with her photograph (“morphing”) and shared it in an objectionable manner on various online platforms. She said the act was done deliberately to malign her personal and professional reputation, causing her severe mental distress and social humiliation.

She urged police to take immediate action, remove the doctored image from the internet, and initiate strict legal proceedings against the accused.

Following her complaint, the FIR was registered and the investigation was assigned to Inspector Raj Kumar Giri. Police have begun a technical probe to trace the source and online dissemination trail of the AI-generated content.

The incident has sparked outrage among local Congress workers, with calls for stronger cybercrime action against misuse of AI for character assassination and defamation of women in public life.