Giant effigy of Donald Trump paraded at the Marbat Festival in Nagpur in protest against US tariffs on India

A giant effigy of US President Donald Trump was paraded at the Marbat Festival in Nagpur on Saturday, as symbolic protest against the America’s 50% tariff on Indian goods and its recent closeness to Pakistan.

Several placards with protest messages were attached to the effigy. The placards had messages such as, “By imposing tariffs to intimidate us, they end up regretting India’s strength,” “The tariffs imposed on our goods will only ruin their business,” “He said to India ‘you are my friend’, but behind the back he loves Pakistan,” and “American uncle imposes restrictions on India, yet ends up taking Russian products itself.”

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | A giant effigy of US President Donald Trump became the highlight of the centuries-old Marbat festival as people symbolically expressed their protest over US sanctioning 50% tariff on India. pic.twitter.com/KoXNaPj846 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on products imported by US from India citing India’s trade barriers. He has also announced another 25% tariff on India for continuing to buy Russian oil, which will be effective from 27th August.

Marbat Festival is a symbol of the historical and cultural heritage is celebrated annually in Nagpur on the second day of Pola.