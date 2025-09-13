‘Go back to your own country’: Sikh woman raped by white men in racially aggravated crime in the UK

On Tuesday (9th September), an Indian Sikh woman was raped and told to ‘go back to her own country’ in a racially motivated attack. The incident occurred in Oldbury town in the West Midlands county of the United Kingdom.

According to reports, the police are treating the crime as ‘racially aggravated.’ The perpetrators are believed to be two white men.

One of them was wearing a dark-coloured sweatshirt while the other was wearing a grey top. They are yet to be traced.

The police are analysing CCTV footage to nab the perpetrators and has increased patrolling in the area. The incident has left the Indian Sikh community in a traumatised state.

In a statement, British MP Preet Kaur Gill stated, “This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she ‘does not belong here.’ She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain.”

British MP Jas Athwal from Ilford South emphasised, Let’s be clear, this attack is a result of the rising racial tensions in our country, and now, a young woman has been left traumatised for life.”