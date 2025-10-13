On 13th October, the Supreme Court rejected a petition which called for the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of vote theft. The charges have been repeatedly raised by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and opposition to attack the central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The petition was presented by advocate Rohit Pandey who sought an inquiry into claims of manipulation of the voter list in the Bengaluru Central constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi had asserted irregularities in the voter list within the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Bengaluru Central. Nevertheless, the Election Commission subsequently dismissed all accusations.

A two-member bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi decided not to hear the submission and recommended that the petitioner reach out to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The court remarked, “Only the Election Commission possesses the power to investigate such issues. The petitioner is encouraged to submit his complaint there.” Furthermore, it emphasized that direct judicial involvement in matters concerning the election process or its outcomes is not feasible.

Pandey pointed to Rahul Gandhi’s press conference on 7th August where he alleged that the voter list in Bengaluru Central had been manipulated. The former claimed that he had independently verified these allegations and found prima facie evidence suggesting that the same were part of a conspiracy to dilute valid votes. He requested the court to carry out an independent audit of the voter lists and to delay any amendments until it is conducted.

The apex court, however, dismissed the arguments put forth by the petitioner, indicating that these issues do not pertain to public interest litigation. It recognized that he previously lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, yet the body had not acted upon it. However, the court refused to instruct the commission to establish a deadline. “We are not inclined to review this petition. If the petitioner wishes, he may bring his case before the Election Commission,” Justice Kant pronounced.

The Gandhi scion and the Congress party have actively highlighted the matter of “vote theft” in recent months. They have specifically focused on the BJP government at the centre regarding purported discrepancies in the voter list in Bengaluru Central. These claims have caused a significant uproar in political circles, resulting in the issue being brought before the Supreme Court.

Gandhi’s assertions have undergone multiple fact-checks, however, the politician has not wavered from reiterating the falsehoods. Additionally, he has declined to apologise or provide the evidence/affidavit to the electoral authority despite requests for the same.