Friday, September 19, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAs Rahul Gandhi repeats allegations of voter list discrepancies against the Election Commission, here...
Editor's picksFact-CheckPolitical Fact-CheckNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Rahul Gandhi repeats allegations of voter list discrepancies against the Election Commission, here is a fact-check of his claims: Ground report by OpIndia

The Election Commission revised the voter list in Karnataka this year, and the woman's name was there in the list before the revision as well as after the revision.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi repeated his same old lies about vote theft.
AI Image generated by Gemini.

As Rahul Gandhi postponed dropping his much-awaited ‘hydrogen bomb’ on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP, he came up with another PowerPoint presentation and the same old ‘vote chori‘ allegations to attack the election body and the ruling party.

On 18th September, the forever-young leader of the Congress Party gave a detailed presentation accusing the ECI and the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, of systematically mass-deleting the names of Congress voters in Congress strongholds before the 2023 Karnataka elections. Claiming that he had 100% proof and that this was meant to save the country and the democracy, Gandhi alleged that a large-scale voter fraud was carried out through an orchestrated operation to manipulate electoral rolls.

He cited the example of the Aland assembly constituency in Karnataka, and alleged that an attempt was made to mass-delete the names of voters from the electoral roll in the constituency a year before the 2023 assembly elections in a ‘centralised operation’ using software. He said that 6,018 deletion applications were filed in the names of voters who never submitted them. He alleged that the deletion applications were submitted “fraudulently” by impersonating and using mobile numbers from different states, and specifically targeting Congress supporters. To back his claims, he brought a woman named Babita Choudhary on the stage during the presentation and claimed that her name was among the names deleted from the voter list in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the state CID sent 18 letters in 18 months to the Election Commission regarding the alleged mass vote deletion attempt but the Election Commission did not take any action.

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations were fact-checked by OpIndia journalists Anurag Mishra and Harsh Vardhan. Here is what they found-

Whether the name of the woman was deleted from the voter list

The OpIndia journalists verified Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of the deletion of the name of Babita Choudhary from the voter list. The falsity of the claims of Gandhi and the woman was exposed with a simple search on the Election Commission’s website. When the OpIndia journalists entered her EPIC number, which flashed during the presentation, on the website, they found that her name was very much there on the voter list.

The Election Commission revised the voter list in Karnataka this year, and the woman’s name was there in the list before the revision as well as after the revision. Subsequently, the OpIndia spoke to the concerned BLO to further verify the allegation. The BLO informed that the woman herself had requested to get her name deleted from the electoral roll, as she had changed her residence and was registered in the voter lists of two constituencies. Therefore, her name was deleted from one of the voter lists and retained in the other list of her choice.

Allegations of mass deletion of the names of Congress voters

Regarding Gandhi’s allegation of the deletion of the names of 6,018 Congress supporters in the Aland assembly constituency, the OpIndia journalists found that the allegation was a flat-out lie. To verify Gandhi’s claims of mass-deletion of voter names using a software, OpIndia talked to two Booth Level Officers (BLO) in the constituency, the current BLO and the previous BLO (who served there in 2023). The BLOs informed the OpIndia that it is not possible to delete the names of voters merely by submitting a deletion application (Form 7). There is a detailed procedure involving cross-checks for the deletion of the names of voters. Whenever the Election Commission receives an application for the deletion of the name of a voter, it kick-starts a multilevel verification process, starting with an on-ground verification by the concerned BLO.

Notably, the Election Commission itself refuted the baseless allegations of Rahul Gandhi, wherein he accused the poll body of not acting on the attempts of mass deletion of voters’ names. The Election Commission clarified that in 2023, some unsuccessful attempts were made using over 5000 mobile numbers in the Aland Assembly Constituency, and that the ECI itself filed an FIR for the investigation of the matter.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka also issued a clarification regarding Gandhi’s allegations of mass vote deletion attempts.

In a statement posted on X, the CEO Karnataka stated that 6,018 Form 7 applications were received during December 2022, out of which only 24 were found to be genuine. The rest of the applications were rejected and no deletions were made based on those. On the instructions of the ECI, the CEO Karnataka submitted all the information to the Superintendent of Police, Kalaburgi, to investigate the rejected applications.

Ironically, while Gandhi alleged the vote deletion attempts were made in the Aland assembly constituency in 2023, in the same year, the Congress Party won the assembly seat with a margin of around 9000 votes after a period of around 30 years. If Gandhi’s allegations of ‘election fraud’ or ‘vote chori’ in the Aland assembly constituency are to be believed, how would he explain his party’s electoral win in the assembly constituency?

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

USTM owned by Mahbubul Hoque that caused flash floods in Guwahati is illegally built on forest land, SC’s probe finds: Read why Assam CM...

Sanghamitra -
An investigation by the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has found serious flaws and deliberate irregularities in the planning and construction of the USTM campus, including blatant and large-scale land encroachment combined with environmental devastation that caused the flash floods in Guwahati's low-lying areas in August 2024.
News Reports

US authorities close investigation against BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham after finding no merit in caste discrimination and forced labour allegations: Here’s what happened

Shraddha Pandey -
Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, welcomed this decision by the US authorities and said that the allegations levelled against BAPS were false and that now their faith in justice is restored.

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to launch projects worth ₹5 lakh crores, directs regular monitoring of each investment and timely action

Rajdeep Sardesai suffers meltdown after skipper Surya Kumar Yadav dedicates India’s victory against Pakistan to Pahalgam terror attack victims

Did Qatar’s Ambassador organise Rahul Gandhi’s Hudson seminar, also attended by Hinduphobic Sunita Viswanath of HfHR? New revelations deepen suspicions about his 2023 US...

SEBI dismisses Hindenburg Research allegations against Adani group, says flagged transactions were legal under laws of that time

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

LeT commander Ilyas Kashmiri exposes Pakistan’s lies, confirms destruction of Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke during Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC lambasts Patanjali for appealing against order restraining it from using ‘disparaging’ ads against Dabur Chyawanprash, warns of imposing cost

OpIndia Staff -

USTM owned by Mahbubul Hoque that caused flash floods in Guwahati is illegally built on forest land, SC’s probe finds: Read why Assam CM...

Sanghamitra -

US authorities close investigation against BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham after finding no merit in caste discrimination and forced labour allegations: Here’s what happened

Shraddha Pandey -

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to launch projects worth ₹5 lakh crores, directs regular monitoring of each investment and timely action

OpIndia Staff -

Rajdeep Sardesai suffers meltdown after skipper Surya Kumar Yadav dedicates India’s victory against Pakistan to Pahalgam terror attack victims

OpIndia Staff -

Did Qatar’s Ambassador organise Rahul Gandhi’s Hudson seminar, also attended by Hinduphobic Sunita Viswanath of HfHR? New revelations deepen suspicions about his 2023 US...

Jinit Jain -

Election Commission clarifies Rahul Gandhi’s ‘6,018 votes deleted’ claim, says FIR already filed for 5,994 incorrect and rejected applications

OpIndia Staff -

SEBI dismisses Hindenburg Research allegations against Adani group, says flagged transactions were legal under laws of that time

OpIndia Staff -

SC bench under CJI Gavai suspends jail sentence of Christian pastor Edwin Pigarez convicted of raping minor girl, grants bail saying he has already...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com