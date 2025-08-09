The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday has once again asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either give a declaration as per the rules or apologise to the country for his “false” allegations regarding the voter lists.

“Rahul Gandhi should either give a Declaration as per rules or apologise to the country for his false allegations,” ECI said in an official statement.

This came after a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi on August 7, where he claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were “choreographed” by the EC to benefit the BJP, which he said appeared “immune to anti-incumbency.”

Citing internal analysis, Gandhi said the Congress expected to win 16 seats in Karnataka but ended up with only nine. He said the Congress investigated seven unexpected losses, zeroing in on Mahadevapura, where he alleged vote theft involving 100,250 votes.

Presenting Congress’s research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) of 100,250 votes.

“Our internal polling told us we would win 16 seats in Karnataka; we won nine. We then focused on seven unexpected losses. We focused on Mahadevapur… All data is 2024 data from the Election Commission; the total votes polled in the Lok Sabha were 6.26 lakhs. The BJP won with 658,915, securing a margin of 32,707. But then we look at Mahadevapura, where Congress polls 115,586 and BJP polls 229,632. Congress wins all Vidhan Sabhas but this one,” the Congress leader said.

“We found 100,250 votes stolen in five different ways. Duplicate voters, fake and invalid addresses, and bulk voters in a single address, in a building with 50-60 people living. But when we go there, there is no record of those people living there. One family living in that house,” he said.

According to the sources, the poll body had also asked Rahul Gandhi to sign the declaration by the Chief Electoral Officers of Maharashtra and Karnataka or apologise for his “absurd” allegations.

ECI sources said, “If Rahul Gandhi believes in his analysis and believes that his allegations against ECI are true, he should have no problem in signing the Declaration.”

ECI asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise if he does not sign the affidavits.

“If Rahul Gandhi does not sign the Declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his analysis and resultant conclusions and absurd allegations. In which case, he should apologise to the nation. Therefore, he has two options: Either sign the Declaration or apologise to the Nation for raising absurd allegations against ECI,” sources said.

Countering Gandhi’s claim, sources pointed out that the Congress-led Karnataka government itself relies on electoral rolls for its crucial caste census policy.

Reacting to this, Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara said, “Since there are allegations of vote rigging in our state constituency, we will file a complaint in the state on behalf of the KPCC. Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will file a complaint with the Central Election Commission…The Election Commission has asked Rahul Gandhi to provide documents regarding the allegations. The Election Commission can say whatever it wants, but we will provide them according to the rules of the commission. There is no need for Rahul Gandhi to provide documents. Since he is in our state, the KPCC President will provide them. There is a difference in the voter list, which means the commission should accept it…”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday asked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to give a formal complaint regarding his “vote theft” allegation against the Election Commission of India(EC).

The party’s National Spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, also alleged that the Congress has a habit of blaming someone for their electoral setbacks.

“The Congress party is involved in scams. They lose elections. When they lose elections, they have to blame someone; sometimes, they blame EVMs. Sometimes on VVPAT. Sometimes on the Election Commission of India. Sometimes they abuse the public and make false allegations without facts. And never give a formal complaint,” Bhatia said in a press conference.

“If you want to seek a remedy in law, Mr Rahul Gandhi, I must remind you that our country, India, is governed by the rule of law, the Constitution of India, and there are some procedures to raise your complaint. You have to give a formal complaint. Third, when you make baseless allegations in the media, and after that, any constitutional institution asks for proof, then refuse to give proof,” he said.

Earlier today, backing Gandhi’s allegations, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-SCP chief Sharad Pawar said two people had approached him ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, claiming they could guarantee 160 out of 288 seats.

Speaking to the media, Pawar said that he arranged a meeting of these people with Rahul Gandhi, but ultimately both of them decided to turn down the offer, saying, “This is not our path.”

“I remember that before the Maharashtra Assembly elections were announced, two people came to meet me in Delhi…They told me that out of 288 seats in Maharashtra, we guarantee you 160 seats. I was surprised, to be honest, I had no doubts about the Election Commission,” Pawar said here.

“After that, I arranged a meeting with those people and Rahul Gandhi. Whatever they wanted to say, they said in front of Rahul Gandhi. But Rahul Gandhi and I were of the opinion that we should not pay attention to this; this is not our path,” he added.

