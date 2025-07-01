On 1st July, Government of India launched a national reel contest inviting citizens to creatively showcase how technology has touched their lives to mark 10 years of the transformative Digital India initiative.

Titled “A Decade of Digital India”, the contest encourages people to submit one-minute vertical videos (or reels) highlighting personal or community stories of digital empowerment, be it through online government services, platforms like UMANG, DigiLocker and BHIM UPI, or improved access to healthcare, education, or entrepreneurship.

Celebrate #10YearsOfDigitalIndia by creating a reel that showcases how technology empowered you.



From online education and digital payments to healthcare and e-governance, share your journey with us!



👉 https://t.co/FkeLsxW2SH#DigitalEmpowerment#ReelContest @GoI_MeitY… pic.twitter.com/VGwUQRqJ64 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 1, 2025

The contest is being organised by MyGov aiming to celebrate Digital India’s success in bringing governance to people’s fingertips and enhancing digital infrastructure nationwide. All content must be original, high-resolution, and preferably subtitled if not in English or Hindi.

Top 10 entries will win Rs 15,000 each, followed by Rs 10,000 for the next 25 and Rs 5,000 for the following 50. The campaign seeks to capture the voice of a digitally empowered Bharat, one reel at a time.