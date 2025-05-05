In a decisive response to growing concerns over social media misuse following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, the Standing Committee on Information Technology has issued an urgent office memorandum calling for action against social media influencers and platforms allegedly acting against national interest.

Marked as “Most Immediate”, the memorandum directs the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) to furnish details of contemplated actions under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The committee has requested a comprehensive report by May 8, 2025.

According to the memorandum, there is concern that certain social media users and platforms have been promoting content that could incite violence and disrupt national unity in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident. The Committee is reportedly examining whether these entities are violating existing cyber laws and ethical media codes.

The move signals the government’s intent to tighten its grip on digital discourse, especially during times of national crisis. Authorities are expected to assess not only user-generated content but also the platforms’ response mechanisms, moderation policies, and compliance with Indian law.

The memorandum concludes by requesting acknowledgment of the communication and instructing that all relevant information also be submitted via email to the Committee’s official address.

This development comes amid growing debates on the balance between national security and free expression online. Civil liberties groups are likely to watch the situation closely as the ministries respond in the coming days.