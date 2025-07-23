In a major counter-terror breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four individuals allegedly linked to Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), officials confirmed on Wednesday. The arrests come as part of a covert operation aimed at dismantling a suspected terror module operating within the state.

ATS DIG Sunil Joshi announced that a detailed press briefing will follow, promising deeper insights into the suspects’ identities, operations, and potential targets. Sources indicate that the arrested men were in direct contact with AQIS operatives, raising serious concerns about the group’s growing footprint in the region.

The anti-terror agency stated, “A terror module affiliated with AQIS has been busted by the Gujarat ATS. Four persons linked to the proscribed outfit have been arrested.”

This isn’t the first AQIS link in Gujarat. In 2023, four Bangladeshi nationals with alleged ties to the same terror group were nabbed from different parts of the city.