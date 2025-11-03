Gujarat: Faizal Nasir Pathan arrested for killing Hindu girlfriend; probe reveals he had murdered his wife months earlier

In a shocking case from Navsari district, Gujarat, Faizal Nasir Pathan has been accused of committing two murders, that of his Hindu girlfriend, Riya, and his wife, Suhana.

According to media reports, on October 29, 2025, police recovered the naked and blood-soaked body of Riya from an abandoned rice mill. Following an investigation, police arrested Faizal Nasir Pathan, who confessed to killing Riya after a dispute over money. He admitted to hiding her body in the ruins after the murder.

During interrogation, Faizal made another shocking revelation. He had killed his wife Suhana three months earlier, in July 2025. He told police that he had married Suhana against his family’s wishes, but the couple later grew apart and divorced. After the separation, Faizal lured Suhana to the same abandoned rice mill and murdered her.

Based on his statement, police searched the site again and recovered skeletal remains, believed to be those of Suhana.

The investigation is ongoing to confirm forensic details and establish the full timeline of both murders.