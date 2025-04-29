Gujarat: HC allows demolition of illegal construction at Chandola Lake, hub of illegal Bangladeshis, rejects Muslim party’s petitions

It is being reported that the demolition of illegal structures in and around Chandola Lake by the government, a hub of illegal Bangladeshis, has got the green signal from the Gujarat High Court. It is being learnt that the High Court has rejected the applications of the Muslim party against these demolitions.

An application was filed in the High Court by the Muslim parties for an urgent hearing. The hearing in the matter was held despite today being a public holiday. Finally, the High Court rejected the application after hearing.

During the hearing in the High Court, the government had said that there is no need for a notice to remove illegal constructions from government property. It was revealed that some people from Chandola Lake were previously associated with terrorist organizations. The government said that this is a threat to national security.

After hearing the arguments of the government and the petitioners, the Gujarat High Court rejected all the applications and has given the green signal to the government for the demolition process. Now the government can demolish the illegal constructions freely. The court has rejected all the arguments of the Muslim party and now the government can proceed as per the law.