HAL rubbishes fake news peddled by The Economic Times about IAF losing Tejas fighter aircraft in accident: Details

On Monday (23rd February), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) issued a statement, debunking fake claims peddled by ‘The Economic Times’ about the Indian Air Force (IAF) losing Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in an accident.

A day earlier, ET published a malicious article (archive) titled ‘Another Tejas light combat aircraft lost in accident, pilot safe’.

“Sources said the accident occurred earlier this month at a key air base when the fighter was landing after a training sortie. The aircraft has been severely damaged and is likely to be written off, though the pilot escaped without serious injury,” the newspaper claimed.

It further added, “The incident involved one of the 32 single-seat LCAs delivered to the Air Force by manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).”

After the fake news spread like wildfire, HAL was forced to issue a clarification to set the record straight on Monday (23rd February).

Without taking names, the defence manufacturer pointed out, “With reference to the news item appeared in Media Reports on LCA Tejas incident, the company acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification.”

HAL emphasised, “There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground. LCA Tejas maintains one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft.“

“As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a speedy resolution. This is for information and record, please,” it concluded.