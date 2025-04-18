Murshidabad: 3 including neighbours Dildar and Kalu arrested for brutal murder of Hindu father-son duo

The West Bengal police have arrested 3 people in connection with the brutal murder of Harogobindo Das (70) and his son Chandan (30) in Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The accused were identified as Kalu Nawab, Dildar Nawab and Inzmam Ul Haque. Kalu and Dildar are brothers and used to be the neighbours of the deceased father-son duo.

ADG Supratim Sarkar informed, “After verifying CCTV footage and other evidence, we conducted a search operation for the whole night on Monday and were able to nab these two persons who are directly involved in this murder case.”

“Both fled after the murder. We nabbed Kalu from Murarai of Birbhum and Dildar was arrested from a location bordering the area of Suti police station,” he added.

The police later arrested Inzamam Ul Haque, who used to live close to the crime scene. Besides hacking the Hindu father-son duo to death, he also tampered with evidence and destroyed local CCTV connections.