Harvard University sues Trump administration over ban on enrolling foreign students

Amid escalating tensions between academia and the White House, Harvard University filed a lawsuit Friday against the Trump administration after President Donald Trump abruptly revoked the university’s ability to enroll international students — a move Harvard slammed as a “blatant violation” of the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston federal court, paints a dire picture: more than 7,000 international students at Harvard now face an uncertain future, with the university warning of “immediate and devastating” consequences.

“With the stroke of a pen,” Harvard declared in its fiery complaint, “the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body — international students who are vital to our mission and our nation’s future.”

The prestigious university didn’t hold back. In a note to its community, Harvard called the administration’s action “unlawful and unwarranted,” warning that it “imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars” and sends a chilling message to international talent across America.

The decision came just a day after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem notified Harvard that its Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification was “revoked effective immediately.” The administration accused the university of “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.”

This marks Harvard’s second lawsuit in just a month against the Trump administration — the first being over alleged federal interference in its curriculum, admissions, and hiring practices.