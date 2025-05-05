Haryana: Former Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar arrested in Rs 1500 Crore money laundering case

During the early hours of Monday, May 5, former Congress MLA from Samalkha, Haryana, Dharam Singh Chhokar was arrested from a Delhi hotel. The ex-MLA Chhokar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 1500 money laundering case.

The case is about a fraudulent housing project in Gurugram where money was collected from over 3,700 applicants for an affordable housing project but the real estate company Sai Aina Farms, presently known as Mahira Infratech, controlled by Chhokar failed to deliver the houses, inflated construction cost with fake invoices, and diverted the funds for personal gains.

Chhokar’s son Sikandar was also earlier arrested in a money laundering case. Properties worth over Rs 44 Crore linked to Chhokar were also seized by the Enforecement Directorate in December last year.

Dharam Singh Chhokar has won the Samalkha seat twice in Haryana Assembly elections.