‘He is a tougher negotiator than I am’: President Trump talks about ‘wonderful trade deals’ with ‘great leader’ PM Modi

During the press meeting in Washington where PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discussed trade and India-US ties, a question about trade deals was asked to President Trump. The journalist asked who is a tougher negotiator when it comes to tariffs.

In answer to this question, President Donald Trump said that PM Modi is a much tougher negotiator than he is.

Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs for all countries as a tit-for-tat trade policy hours before his meeting with PM Modi. In that context, Trump said, “He is a much tougher negotiator than me and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest.”

Speaking specifically about reciprocal tariffs, President Trump said that “it is only fair that taxes and tariffs are reciprocal.” Explaining his point he said that over time “many attempts have been made” by the US to reduce tariffs on US exports, “but since that has not worked out, we have now decided to reciprocate in the exact same way – something that has not been done before.”

On a question about tariffs and possible trade deals between India and the US, Donald Trump said “Prime Minister Modi is a great leader,” adding that “We’re going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and the US.”