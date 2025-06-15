Saturday, September 20, 2025

Uttarakhand: Helicopter carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath Dham goes missing, later found crashed, 5 confirmed dead

On Sunday (15th June) morning, a helicopter carrying 7 people on board crashed in the Gaurikund area in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

The helicopter was carrying devotees from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi amid poor visibility and bad weather conditions. According to reports, 5 pilgrims have died in the incident.

On learning about the matter, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched for rescue and relief operations

In a tweet, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, “I pray to Baba Kedarnath for the safe recovery of all passengers.”

The disturbing visuals of the crashed helicopter have now surfaced on social media.

According to journalist Rahul Shivshankar, this is the 5th case of a helicopter crash on the Char Dham route in the past six weeks.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com