Uttarakhand: Helicopter carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath Dham goes missing, later found crashed, 5 confirmed dead

On Sunday (15th June) morning, a helicopter carrying 7 people on board crashed in the Gaurikund area in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

The helicopter was carrying devotees from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi amid poor visibility and bad weather conditions. According to reports, 5 pilgrims have died in the incident.

On learning about the matter, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched for rescue and relief operations

The helicopter that crashed had taken off for Gaurikund after taking devotees to Kedarnath. There were seven people on board. The place where this accident took place is a very remote area. Police and SDRF teams have left for the spot.

In a tweet, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, “I pray to Baba Kedarnath for the safe recovery of all passengers.”

जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग में हेलीकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। एसडीआरएफ, स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं अन्य रेस्क्यू दल राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हैं।



बाबा केदार से सभी यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूँ।

The disturbing visuals of the crashed helicopter have now surfaced on social media.

The incident happened at around 5:20 AM today.



The helicopter is operated by Aryan Aviation.



The incident happened at around 5:20 AM today. The helicopter is operated by Aryan Aviation. There were a total of six passengers on board, including the pilot (five adults and one child). Teams from SDRF have reached on the accident site.

According to journalist Rahul Shivshankar, this is the 5th case of a helicopter crash on the Char Dham route in the past six weeks.