‘He’ll kill me, he has my passport’: Viral video shows a man pleading for rescue in Saudi Arabia, Indian Embassy launches probe

An emotional video of an Indian man weeping for help from a desert area in Saudi Arabia is going viral on social media. The man, who talks in the Bhojpuri language, states that he is from Handia, Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. He asserts that he is being held as a captive, and now his life is in danger.

In the video, with a camel in the background, the man is pleading for assistance and claims that his boss, Kapil has snatched his passport. He indicates that he only wants to return home, but that Kapil threatens to kill him. He specifically begs Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue him. “Please help me, I will die; I need to go to my mother,” he pleads, requesting that individuals send the video so the government can witness it.

The video led the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to take action and initiate a search for him. They are making attempts to identify the man. But they are facing difficulties because the video does not provide any of the information they require, such as his location, a contact number, or his company. The embassy has also reached out to the officials in Prayagraj, requesting them to contact the family of the man in order to obtain further information.

But the Saudi authorities are telling a different story. The Public Security Department of Saudi Arabia confirmed the man’s allegations are “baseless”. They think the man just created the video to “increase the number of views” and to gain popularity on social media.

This news comes right as Saudi Arabia is making a huge change. The country recently announced it is ending the “Kafala” system. This was an old sponsorship rule that tied foreign workers directly to their employers. For years, people complained that this system allowed bosses to exploit workers and take away their freedom. Getting rid of it is a big step, part of the country’s “Vision 2030” plan, and it’s expected to help about 13 million foreign workers.