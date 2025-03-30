West Bengal: Muslim mobs attack Puja pandal, injure 10 Hindu devotees using sharp weapons, BJP shares video

On Saturday (29th March), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about an attack on a Puja pandal by violent Muslim mobs. The incident occurred in Dakshin Barbaria village in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

He stated that the Muslims attacked the Puja Pandal of Maa Chandi and severely injured 10 Hindu devotees using sharp weapons.

“The injured have been taken to the Mugberia Hospital for treatment. The photos & video annexed herewith are from this incident,” Suvendu Adhikari added.

Selective targeting of Hindus continue unabated in West Bengal.

Hindu religious events, properties and persons are being attacked by the Peaceful Community (শান্তির ছেলেরা).

Today also such incidents happened in two places, one in Nowda; Murshidabad district and the other in… pic.twitter.com/O2MlX8rahi — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) March 29, 2025

“Selective targeting of Hindus continue unabated in West Bengal. Hindu religious events, properties and persons are being attacked by the Peaceful Community,” he pointed out.