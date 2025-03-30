West Bengal: Extremists vandalise Shitala Mata temple, desecrate idol of Hindu deity

On Sunday (30th March), BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the attack on a Hindu temple in Keshabpur village in South Dinajpur (Dakshin Dinajpur) district of West Bengal.

In visuals that have surfaced on social media, it could be seen that the idol kept within the premises of the Shitala Mata temple has been desecrated and defiled.

“See the devastation at the Shri Shri Shitala Mata Temple in Keshabpur, Jahangirpur region of South Dinajpur. Under the cover of night, the temple was vandalized, and the idol of the goddess was shattered in a manner reminiscent of fundamentalist jihadists in Bangladesh.”

If an…

“If an immediate investigation is not conducted to reveal those responsible for this disgraceful and barbaric attack on this sacred place of Hindu faith, the Karyakartas of Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal, will soon give a fitting response to the incompetent police administration of the appeasement-driven TMC government,” he added.