Historic win for New Zealand: Beat India in India in a Test for the first time since 1988

New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets in the first Test of their current series in India. This is a historic triumph for New Zealand as it is their first Test win in India in the last 36 years.

After dismissing India for 46 in their first innings, New Zealand were always favourites to win the Test, but the partnership between Sarfaraz Khan ( who scored 150), and Rishabh Pant (who scored 99) in the second innings briefly raised hopes of an Indian fight back. However, once Sarfaraz was dismissed, New Zealand quickly ran through the rest of the batting.

New Zealand started the 5th day needing 107 to win, and even though they lost Captain Latham before he could open the scoring, the other batsmen, led by Will Young and Rachin Ravindra ensured New Zealand won the Test by 8 wickets.

The last time New Zealand won a Test match in India was at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 1988 when they defeated India by 136 runs.