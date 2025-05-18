How Pakistani spy Jyoti Malhotra was outed by her own Instagram video with Pakistani intelligence official Danish

On May 13, India declared a Pakistani citizen named Ehsan Ur Rahim, alias Danish, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as ‘persona non grata’ for indulging in spying activities on behalf of the ISI. Danish was working for the ISI and recruiting assets for the Pakistani intelligence agency in India.

One of the assets he developed was reportedly Indian YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra who ran a YouTube channel named ‘Travel With Jo’ with 377,000 subscribers.

Interestingly, security agencies zeroed in on her thanks to her own video she shared on Instagram. Last year, Jyoti Malhotra accepted a “special invitation” from the Pakistan High Commission to attend an Iftar dinner. She shared a video of the event where she was comfortably interacting with Danish.

In the video, Danish greeted her upon her entrance at the event and then accompanied her. As per reports, Danish is the one who befriended the YouTuber and then introduced her to several ISI officers.

Jyoti Malhotra is among the 6 people arrested by security forces on Saturday, May 17, for spying for Pakistan.